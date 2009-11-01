Dorcheat falling in Springhill, flooding possible further south

Sunday morning update on Dorcheat from the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office

Due to a fast recession of Dorcheat at Springhill, which crested late yesterday at 20.7', waters have receded enough along LA Hwy. 2 from Sarepta to Shongaloo for DOTD to feel comfortable with reopening that roadway.



A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF WATER still remains on either side of the road, so drivers should still be EXTREMELY CAREFUL and not become distracted; however this road reopening will restore significant travel convenience for residents on the northern ends of Webster Parish.

Additionally, as Dorcheat Bayou at Dixie Inn continuously rises, a larger number of residents on or around the Bayou to the South of Dixie Inn and into Doyline and Heflin near Lake Bistineau are reporting rising waters.

"We've received no reports of water in homes yet," said Webster homeland security director John Stanley. "But we are not far from it, as Bistineau is approaching 146' fairly quickly. That's about where we began to see the significant flooding of some homes a couple of weeks ago." Stanley added that predictions still remain for a crest on Dorcheat at Bistineau of 147', very near all time record levels. "And at 147' we'll see additional homes threatened, or actually flooded," he concluded.

Webster Sheriff's officials report that requests for sandbags are beginning to come in, so Webster Police Jury President Charles Walker has opened the south-end parish barn located on Crighton Road in Sibley. Workers there will begin distribution of sandbags to residents in the flood prone areas beginning at 8:30 this morning.

"If your home or structure has flooded ever before then it is likely to be flooded again during this event," reminds Stanley. "For those that have no history of flooding, they will most likely not see it this time; but they may have to deal with flooded roadways and access points into their properties."



Webster officials are encouraging at-risk residents to prepare immediately and appropriately. Webster sheriff's and OEP spokesperson Jenny Reynolds says that people should prepare sensibly and added, "It would be smart for those at risk of the worst flooding to consider voluntarily leaving for a few days--especially those with any health conditions or special needs."



Any requests for emergency services or reports of damages that may require urgent action should notify officials by calling 911.