Sligo Road area update

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

S. BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Reporter Nick Guillory was on the ground in that area yesterday talking with neighbors around the Pecan Grove and Shadow Ridge neighborhood. He reported those two particular neighborhoods near Red Chute Bayou in South Bossier had about 30 homes with water in them.

Today, the National Weather Service in Shreveport is reporting the levee on the Red Chute near Sligo Road is being topped off with sandbags. Though, residents near that area are strongly encouraged to leave. Officials tell KSLA News 12, because water is slipping through sandbags north of Sligo Road near the Dogwood Trail and that water is moving south toward Sligo Road.

Just before 5 a-m the latest update from the weather service officials reported the bayou was cresting at about 26-point-3 feet at the Dogwood area. Now, down south at Sligo officials say the Red Chute Bayou was at 37-point-53 feet and it has crested, but continues to spread out.

Some tips to pass along to you, if you start to see flood waters rising. You want to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If flooding is observed act quickly, move up to higher ground to escape flood waters and do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising, turn around don't drown.

KSLA News 12 will follow this story all day today as we have from the start and we'll bring you the latest developments.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.