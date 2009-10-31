Dorcheat heads for record levels

By Barak Shapiro - bio|email

DIXIE INN, LOUISIANA (KSLA) - In Webster Parish Bayou Dorcheat at Dixie Inn is expected to tie if not break a 12 year old record. On Tuesday Dorcheat at Dixie Inn is expected to hit 25 feet. That's a level not seen since 1997. The flooding has already begun especially for areas along highway 80 in Minden.

Up the road on N. 371 John Walker rushed to get his equipment to higher ground. He had to slosh through the rising Dorcheat to just to reach his equipment. He tells KSLA NEWS12 in his 12 years working at the Double K Equipment he's never seen flooding like this.

The landmark restaurant Dorcheat Seafood Bar & Grill is watching the water closely. Owner Jayson Wesson says that he was lucky during the last flood but is nervous about this time. He says that if the water does reach the expected 25 feet he will have water in his restaurant.

In response to this Webster Parish officials have issued a First Call Advisory. Jennifer Reynolds who is the Webster Parish Public Information Officer tells KSLA NEWS12: "We don't want to alarm. People but we do want people to prepare, so things like sand bagging and moving valuables off the property or elevating them so that they are not damaged. That would be a good idea. We just want people to be sensible."

Reynolds also says that those who have special needs should consider moving to an area that will be dry so they will have access to some of their special needs. And for those who are going to wait it out...to make sure they have enough food, water and medicine to last them for several days.

