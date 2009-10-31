Residents only allowed in neighborhoods in northeast Bossier City

News Release from Mark Natale, Bossier City Public Information Officer

CHIEF MIKE HALPHEN: ACCESS TO NEIGHBORHOODS IN NORTH EAST BOSSIER CITY RESTRICTED TO NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTS ONLY

Bossier City Police Chief Mike Halphen says access to the northeast Bossier City neighborhoods in the vicinity of Red Chute Bayou and Flat River are restricted only to persons who reside in those areas. Chief Halphen says non-residents and sightseers should not venture into the area in order to keep traffic at a minimum. This includes Trick or Treaters.

A number of police officers are stationed in those neighborhoods and are only allowing persons who live there to enter. This area includes the Victorian Pointe, Stonebridge, Stockwell, Brookhaven, Richmond Cove, Carriage Oaks, Carriage Oaks Crossing and Lafayette Park subdivisions.

Chief Halphen is also reminding the public that the Bossier City Police Department is limiting access to the Greenacres Place Subdivision and Brownlee Road Neighborhood to only persons who live in those areas. The restriction is due to the ongoing recovery efforts from storm damage. There is still a lot of debris in these locations and persons who do not live in these areas, including Trick or Treating, will not be allowed to enter.