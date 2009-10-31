Record flood levels possible in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The National Weather Service says flood levels on Dorcheat Bayou at Springhill, Dixie Inn and Lake Bistineau will hit record or near record flooding levels.

Voluntary evacuations are in place. Anyone who has health conditions, special needs or disabilities are strongly encouraged leave the area.

Here's the latest predictions from the NWS:

Dorcheat Bayou at Springhill: Currently at 20.51' (8 a.m. Oct. 31)

Forecasted Crest at 21' by Saturday night, with fast recession through Monday

The NWS says to expect extensive flooding with some homes downstream to near Shongaloo and Leton to be flooded. Homeowners in flood prone areas along Bayou Dorcheat should rush preparations for a major flood event.

Dorcheat Bayou at Dixie Inn: Currently at 21.87' (10 a.m. Oct. 31)

Forecasted Crest at 25' (record level) by Monday night, with moderate recession through Wednesday

The NWS says to expect major flooding of several hundred acres of land. Preparations should be completed for near record flooding. The Bayou Inn Business Park in Dixie Inn will face flooding problems. In addition, the Old Highway 80 Bridge will be inundated with water. Some homes downstream from Dixie Inn and upstream from Lake Bistineau will also face flooding. Homeowners in low areas prone to high water on Bayou Dorcheat should rush preparations for this major flood event.

Dorcheat Bayou at Lake Bistineau: Currently 145.02' (8 a.m. Oct. 31)

Forecasted Crest at 147' (very near record level) by Wednesday

The NWS says to expect flooding of several homes, especially unstilted homes and camps. Access roads will be flooded. Preparations for major flooding should be rushed to completion.

Webster authorities strongly recommend that property owners in flood prone areas start sandbagging their property. Webster Parish residents needing sandbags should call the Sheriff's Office at 318-377-1515 and let them know.

Folks in the affected areas need to remember that many of the roads will also flood, causing transportation problems. Access roads to Lake Bistineau, Hwy. 80, Hwy. 2, Hwy. 157, Hwy. 164 and potentially other roadways will likely experience severe flooding, making them impassable for a number of days.

"The people most at risk know who they are," said John Stanley, emergency director for Webster Parish. "Those that have been through this before should know generally what to expect and how to prepare; but having a plan for temporary relocation would be considered very sensible."

Anyone in the area threatened by flooding who have medical issues or physical disabilities should call Webster 911 and let them know if of their plans, whether to stay or leave. If assistance with physical evacuation is needed due to a disability or medical issue, call the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-377-1515 or 911.

Right now, Hwy. 2 from Sarepta to Shongaloo and 157 at Dorcheat/Cypress Creek south of Shongaloo are closed due to flooding, however officials hope that Hwy. 159 may be safe for reopening sometime Saturday evening, providing a north-south corridor for entry and access to the northeastern portion of Webster Parish. Hwy. 164 from Sibley to Doyline is now closed due to rising waters on Dorcheat Bayou.

Here's a list of roads in Webster Parish that are closed or flooded:

CLOSURES:

Hwy. 2 from Sarepta to Shongaloo

Hwy. 164 from Sibley to Doyline

Hwy 157 from Mimosa to Allison Hill

Hwy. 157 from Percy Burns to Crooked Creek Bridge

Fuller Road North at Hwy. 371

Hwy. 160 due to flooding and washout

Sand Hill Road (East end) is washed out

Redbud Road

Hwy. 157 between Airport Road and Hilltop Road

Hwy. 157 at Dorcheat is closed until at least Sunday

Hwy. 157 at Cypress Creek

Doc Steed north of Rice Road

Allan Drive

NOTE THE FOLLOWING ROADS ARE NOW OPEN:

- Horseshoe Loop

- Cowboy Morgan at 615

- Hwy. 159

- Old Arcadia at Parish Line

- Pistol Thomas

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.