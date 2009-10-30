Aerial video tells story of damage, flooding in NW LA

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An aerial view of flooding around Wallace Lake and Red Chute Bayou shows just how difficult the situation is for the people living near both bodies of water.

KSLA News 12 reporter Nick Guillory and Producer Jimmy Rhymes got a different perspective of the flooding and tornado damage in Haughton, as they did an aerial tour of several damage and problem areas of Caddo and Bossier Parish. Pilots JR Hott and Mike Schaeffer took Nick and Jimmy over Wallace Lake, Haughton, Red Chute Bayou, and a few other areas to see just how bad the storms were.