Levels rising at Red Chute, Wallace Lake

CADDO/BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - Emergency officials in Caddo and Bossier Parish fear that Friday's rains will push a pair of waterways past their limits.

The Caddo-Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management say Wallace Lake and Red Chute Bayou will spill beyond their banks, threatening hundreds of nearby homes.

Red Chute Bayou has become a double-edged sword. For the past two days, crews have been packing sandbags atop the bayou's levee to keep the waters at bay. As the rains continued to fall, the levee gates were opened, allowing the bayou to drain into the Flat River. However even with the gates partially open, Red Chute continues to rise.

If the gates aren't opened fully, then Red Chute could overtop and breach the levee, sending water into the Dogwood and Stockwell neighborhoods. But, opening the gates further puts other neighborhoods like Carriage Oaks at risk for flooding from Flat River.

Emergency officials were planning to survey the damaged and flooded areas Friday morning.

