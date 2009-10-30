Weather forces EOC to change locations

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Even the people who prepare and plan for storms like the ones seen Thursday are not immune to problems.

Flood waters and a power outage forced the Caddo-Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to move its Emergency Operations Center from Bossier City to Shreveport.

The agency's director, Sandy Davis, said they were lucky to have a second facility to move into. When the power went out at the Bossier City location, a backup generator provided some, but not enough power for the agency's needs. A bus eventually took agency workers to the backup EOC office located on Texas Street in Shreveport.

Davis said the agency is expected to see additional flooding throughout the day on Friday. After they do an initial damage assessment, it's possible they'll make a call for state and FEMA damage assessment teams to come in on Monday. Those teams will assess the damage in Caddo and Bossier Parishes to see if either area would be eligible for state for federal aid money.

