Keithville woman jailed for buying alcohol for minors

KEITHVILLE, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Keithville woman for allegedly buying alcohol for minors.

46-year-old Tammie Swain, according to deputies is now in the Caddo Correctional Center for indecent behavior with juveniles. Swain also faces a misdemeanor violation of unlawfully purchasing alcohol for minors.

Deputies say Swain allegedly bought a group of at least five girls ages 10-13-years-old Green Apple Smirnoff and allowed them to drink it at sleepovers at her house.

Caddo detectives say the sleepovers involving alcohol happened at least on five occasions over the past year. In addition to the alcohol, deputies say Swain is accused of playing group games like Truth or Dare with the girls, with sexual overtones.

One girl, according to deputies, reported that she was inappropriately touched by Swain during one of the games.

Deputies also issued a misdemeanor summons for Swain's husband, 44-year-old Kevin Swain for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Kevin is accused of allowing the underage drinking to occur in his home.

