Sandbags now available in Shreveport-Bossier

UNDATED (KSLA) - Preparations are being made all across the Ark-La-Tex for possible flash flooding.

In Caddo Parish, the Office of Emergency Preparedness fine tuned its plan should Thursday's rain cause flooding or power outages.

Officials in both Shreveport and Bossier City have also made sandbags available to residents to help with the possible flooding expected to hit the Ark-La-Tex starting Thursday.

Residents wanting sandbags have the option of going to three locations in Shreveport to get sandbags. They include:

*David Raines Recreation Center, located 2920 Round Grove Ln.

*Southern Hills Recreation Center, located at 1002 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop.

*Shreveport's Streets and Drainage Facility, located in the 3800 block of Mansfield Rd.

In Bossier Parish, residents have the option of going to three locations throughout the parish to pick up sandbags. They include:

*Bossier City Public Service Complex, located at 3223 Old Shed Rd., Bossier City, La.

*Benton Public Works, located at 410 Mayfield St., Benton, La.

*New Haughton Fire Station, located on East McKinley St., Haughton, La.

Officials have limited the number of sandbags residents may get to 20. The Caddo-Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness say homeowners who have experienced flooding problems in the past have first priority.

