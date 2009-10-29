Hearing Thursday on Comm. Dev. Inspector's reinstatement

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo District Judge will hear arguments Thursday on the City of Shreveport's request to stop three city inspectors from returning to work.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the special hearing is expected to take place.

In a special executive session earlier this week, City councilman Ron Webb spoke out over the city's personnel board reinstating the inspectors after they were fired on fraud charges back in August.

Webb says the board's decision violated Louisiana law.

