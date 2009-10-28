Burglaries on the rise in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas residents are being warned by officials to be on the lookout following a rash of break-ins in the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Texarkana, Texas police arrested three people in connection to those break-ins Wednesday morning.

23-year-old Tyrone Owens, 24-year-old Quinton Eddings and 18-year-old Terrell Taylor are now in the Bi-State Justice Center charged with both burglaries.

Police say the thieves are reportedly stealing electronics. A burglary victim spoke with KSLA News 12 and tells us what the thieves are targeting.

"The television off the wall, computers gone, cameras, my credit cards, jewelry and we're still looking for missing stuff," said Wanda Golston, victim whose home was hit on Monday.

Police are now urging residents to report any suspicious activity that they may come across immediately to Texarkana, Texas police.

