Princeton residents arrested for simple burglary

PRINCETON, LA (KSLA) - Bossier deputies have arrested a Princeton, Louisiana man and woman for simple burglary.

41-year-old Tonia Gardner and 17-year-old Dustin Blake were taken into custody after a routine traffic stop.

Deputies ran Gardner's driver's license and learned that they had been suspended. Deputies also find in the front seat of the vehicle, a window air conditioner unit.

According to deputies, Gardner told them that the unit allegedly belonged to a neighbor, but deputies learned that Gardner had lied. Blake was found to have several checks not belonging to him in his possession.

At last check, deputies had learned that many of the items found in Blake and Gardner's possession had been taken from a home that had been allegedly burglarized earlier in the day.

Both Gardner and Blake are now in the Bossier Maximum jail facing a simple burglary charge.

