Fmr. Longview band director pleads guilty to child porn charges

LONGVIEW, TX (KSLA) - A former Longview band teacher is now facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to child pornography charges.
59-year-old Albert Slatter Jr. was an assistant band director with the Longview Independent School District.
Slatter reportedly pleaded not guilty back in April of this year, but Tuesday changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.
Slatter was fired earlier this year when charges surfaced reportedly that Slatter knowingly possessed one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
A complaint filed in early 2009 says the depictions had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.
Right now, Slatter is in Longview Police custody pending sentencing. No date has yet to be set.
