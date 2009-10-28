LDR employee arrested for Identity Theft

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -A former employee of the Louisiana Department of Revenue is facing felony charges which include identity theft and unauthorized use of credit card information.

Louisiana State Police detectives arrested 39-year-old Joy Aikens of Prairieville, Louisiana Tuesday following a joint investigation between State Police and the Department of Revenue's Criminal Investigations Division.

According to state police, Aikens became a suspect when two taxpayers called the Department of Revenue with claims that an agency employee requested their credit card information to make payments on their accounts.

Officials say that requesting credit card information from a taxpayer is a violation of the department's policy.

Investigators learned that Aikens used one of the credit cards to make four unauthorized purchases. Aikens also reportedly stole a credit card belonging to another Department of Revenue employee and used that card allegedly to make purchases at several East Baton Rouge and Ascension parish stores.

Aikens now faces one charge of malfeasance in office, two charges of identity theft and six charges of unauthorized use of an access card.

