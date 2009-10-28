Shreveport Police chase ends in car crash

Shreveport Police Investigators are attempting to sort out the details of an early morning car chase which ended at Lakeshore Avenue and San Jacinto injuring one.

At approximately 3 AM, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to the 500 block of Millicent regarding a person being robbed at gunpoint in his home. Upon arrival police learned from the victim that three black males entered his residence and robbed him at gunpoint. Information at the time of the crime lead police to look for a black Dodge truck with the three suspects related to the robbery.

At approximately 3:40 AM, officers spotted the wanted vehicle at Stonewall and Portland and began their pursuit until the vehicle entered the intersection of Lakeshore and San Jacinto, colliding with another vehicle. The collision resulted in the suspect vehicle striking a utility pole knocking out power to approximately 400 homes and causing the second vehicle to strike a natural gas main.

Officers immediately arrested the driver of the truck, Londell Gilliam, b/m and disregarding their personal safety, quickly removed the driver of the second vehicle who was in very close proximity to the erupted gas main. The driver was transported to Willis Knighton North with non-life threatening head and neck injuries.

It wasn't until police stopped the suspect vehicle that they learned of a white female also in the truck who stated she was taken from her car and kidnapped from the intersection of Mansfield and W. 70th Street. It was also learned the Dodge truck was stolen and two suspects may be outstanding.

Details are still being developed regarding the sequence of events prior to and after the robbery on Millicent and the possibility of two additional suspects.

Gilliam was booked into the city jail for Aggravated kidnaping, 2 counts Armed Robbery, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.