Police in Texarkana looking for suspected bank robber

TEXARKANA, LA (KSLA) - Texarkana police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Regions Bank in the 5100 block of Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas.

Police say the man showed the teller a gun and then demanded money.

He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

If you can help police identify this man, call Texarkana area Crimestoppers at (903)798-STOP.

