LA Marketing program to drive up farm/fish sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State officials say a new Internet marketing program is expected to increase sales for Louisiana farmers and fishermen.
The state agriculture and wildlife and fisheries departments are contracting with MarketMaker, through which wholesale buyers, restaurants, grocers and the general public can find and purchase products from Louisiana farmers and fishermen.
Paul Coreil, LSU AgCenter vice chancellor says the program will satisfy both the demand for fresh, local products as well as pay a better price to farmers and fishermen.
Agricultural and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said NarketMaker, developed by the University of Illinois, costs $63,000 to purchase and $15,000 for annual maintenance.
