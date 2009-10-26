S'port man found guilty of 2nd degree murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury took only 15 minutes to find a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder.

22-year-old Thomas Payne Horn was accused along with three other men of kidnapping and beating Troy Killough from the 6500 block of Canal Blvd. at the end of 2006. Authorities accused all four men of then driving to Elysian Fields Rd., where Killough was shot and killed.

The other men facing second-degree murder charges in the case are 26-year-old Domanike Joseph Flores, 29-year-old Rocky Joseph Leone and 27-year-old Daniel Ray Watlington, Jr.

Horn will return to court on November 10, where he could be sentenced by Judge Leon Emanuel. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison.

