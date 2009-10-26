Meeting on fate of 3 S'port inspectors underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A special executive session of the Shreveport City Council to discuss the fate of three fired community development inspectors has begun.

The meeting called by Shreveport Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Webb began at 1:00 pm

The three workers, Ray Jones, Jackie Mandigo and Daniel LaCour, had been reinstated by the city's personnel board but have yet to return to work because of a restraining order issued by a Caddo district court judge.

According to Webb, the city's personnel board violated state law when it made the decision to reinstate the inspectors because it was done without a vote and without giving 24 hours notice to the public.

The reinstatements of the three inspectors remains on hold until the lawsuit is resolved.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.