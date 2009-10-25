Husband in El Dorado accused of murdering wife

EL DORADO, AR (KSLA) - A heated argument between newlyweds ended in murder this weekend, according to police in Arkansas.
El Dorado Police found Ebony Miles on the ground in front of her neighbor's house when they arrived.
Police arrested her husband three hours later at a nightclub.
Thirty-year-old Quadro Miles will face a charge of 1st degree murder, at a court hearing on Monday.
