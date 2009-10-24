Two S'port drug offenders facing life in prison

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man could be facing life in prison after being convicted by a Caddo jury Thursday on drug charges.

32-year-old Bruce Robinson, was found guilty Thursday on one count of possession of cocaine and one count felony theft.

Robinson, according to the Caddo District Attorney's office was arrested back in November 2007, by the Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

A Caddo judge has set a November hearing date to determine if Robinson is indeed a habitual offender.



Also facing a life sentence is 54-year-old John Edward Marshall of Shreveport. Marshall was found guilty Friday in Caddo District court of being a habitual offender.

Marshall now faces life in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to the Caddo D.A.'s office.

Marshall was reportedly arrested back in January during a ‘bust buy' operation conducted by the Shreveport-Caddo Street Level Interdiction Unit.

He entered a guilty plea in July to a charge of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance Sch. II (crack cocaine).

