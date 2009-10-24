SPD search for theft victims

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police hope a picture of a birthday cake can help find an Ark-La-Tex theft victim.

According to police, the victim is missing a camera and officers recovered that camera following the arrest of 21-year-old Jacobie Richie.

Richie was arrested by officers after they found several items reported stolen in Richie's possession. He's accused of stealing a camera along with several other items during a rash of recent car burglaries in Shreveport.

Police say the picture is of a birthday cake with the message, ‘Happy Birthday Princess Addyson." Investigators are now hoping that the picture will help locate the owner of the Kodak Digital Camera.

Other items reportedly stolen by Richie include a Sony Digital Video Camera, a GPS unit and several power tools.

Right now, Shreveport detectives are working to find the rightful owners of these items. Police urge anyone who may have lost the reported items to call police at (318) 673-6955.

