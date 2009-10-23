Bossier deputies search for Haughton man

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff's deputies need the public's help in finding a Haughton man wanted for domestic abuse battery.

31-year-old Scotty Rodriguez, according to deputies is no stranger to the law; he reportedly was recently arrested on battery charges.

According to reports made by Rodriguez's wife, Rodriguez allegedly hit her in the face and head numerous times during an argument the night before at a bar.

Bossier deputies describe Rodriguez as being approximately, 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. He reportedly has tattoos on his upper right arm and leg.

Deputies urge anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives Division at (318) 965-2203.

