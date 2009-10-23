CSO arrest Mooringsport man for rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Caddo deputies have arrested a Mooringsport man on alleged rape charges.

32-year-old Michael Jerry Davis allegedly raped two girls aged 10 and 11 at the time of the attacks.

Davis was arrested at his home late Thursday and booked on two counts of aggravated rape.

Detectives say Davis is accused of raping a juvenile girl numerous times over a two-year period beginning in 2004. The victim was 10 years old at the time the sexual abuse began.

Additionally, detectives say an 11-year-old girl reported she was raped several times between June and November 2008.

Davis is being held in the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $500,000.

