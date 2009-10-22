Mayor Glover news conference after return from Washington, DC

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover is holding a news conference at 5pm Thursday to inform everyone about his recent trip to Washington, D.C. The mayor led a delegation in Washington to discuss local economic development issues including the future of Shreveport's General Motors plant. The mayor also made a recent visit to China.
KSLA News 12 has a crew at the news conference and we will bring you updates right here on ksla.com and on-air in our newscasts.
