AR authorities bust three meth labs, four arrested

FOREMAN, AR (KSLA) -Arkansas authorities have located three meth labs and made four arrests.

The discoveries were made by the South Central Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police and Little River County Sheriff's Office during three search warrant executions.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Chad Kennedy, 30-year-old Trisha Rogers, 31-year-old Jimmy Green and 30-year-old Brandy Green all of Foreman, Arkansas.

Upon searching Kennedy's home, authorities found a meth lab located outside the home. Kennedy now faces charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also searched Roger's home and were able to find a meth lab inside her home. She too was arrested and now faces a charge of manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Lastly, authorities searched the home of Jimmy and Brandy Green, there authorities found meth labs both inside and outside the home. Authorities also found a stolen dirt bike. Both Jimmy and Brandy face charges of manufacturing a controlled substance. Charges are pending on the stolen dirt bike.

All four subjects make their first appearance in Little River County Circuit Court Wednesday and all entered not guilty pleas.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.