BSO arrest couple for child desertion and drugs

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Bossier deputies arrested a Bossier Parish couple Wednesday afternoon for alleged child desertion and multiple drug charges.

26-year-old Pamela Worley and 34-year-old Donald Worley were arrested after deputies were called out to their home on reports of children playing outside unattended.

When deputies arrived, the Worley's children ages, 3, 4, 6 were seen playing in the front yard with no clothes on.

According to deputies, upon entering the home, Pamela was found passed out. A search began of the home and deputies allegedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Worley's bedroom.

Child protective services were called to remove the children from the home due to unsafe living conditions and a lack of supervision.

The Worley's now face charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.

Deputies say Pamela Worley faces additional charges of child desertion, and had an outstanding warrant for issuing worthless checks.

