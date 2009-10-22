Mother's boyfriend accused in 10-month-old's death

HOUMA, LA. (AP) - Houma police say a 10-month-old boy was smothered to death by his mother's boyfriend during his attempt to quiet the crying child.

Twenty-three-year-old William Henderson and 22-year-old Kimberly Nelton were booked in the death.

Henderson faces a charge of first-degree murder and one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Nelton was booked with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile and her 2-year-old son was removed from her custody.

Authorities were summoned to the house about 11 a.m. Tuesday after 911 dispatchers were alerted that the baby wasn't breathing.

When emergency personnel arrived, the child was dead.

Henderson allegedly smothered the baby after he wouldn't stop crying.

Investigators say the baby had extensive bruises and several broken bones. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, the toddler was treated at Terrebonne General Medical Center after bruises were spotted on his body and head.

Police say he's now in the care of other family members.