AR man arrested in S'port for meth lab found in car

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Texarkana, Arkansas, man was arrested in Shreveport for alleged creation of a clandestine lab out of his car, according to deputies.

The arrest went down early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hearne Ave. and Grimmett Dr. in Shreveport.

Deputies say an abandoned vehicle was found at the intersection and patrol officers became suspicious of things found inside the vehicle. The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force arrived and determined the vehicle was a meth lab.

19-year-old Winston Stanley arrived and told officers the vehicle was his and that's when he was arrested and taken to the Caddo Correctional Center.

Agents said Stanley was not in the process of making meth when the car was discovered but all items needed were there and ready. There was also evidence that the items had recently been used to make meth.

