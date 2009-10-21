Domestic violence roundup nets 19 arrests

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A domestic violence roundup net 19 arrests. Shreveport Police along with Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Marshals, Louisiana State Police and the Probation & Patrol Office set out before dawn Wednesday morning to serve 75 domestic abuse warrants.

The 54 officers split into several groups and knocked on doors for hours. By noon Wednesday, 49 warrants were cleared and 19 people arrested. Five of them were female.

Under Louisiana State law, a charge of domestic abuse battery is punishable by a fine and possible jail time. A second offense is an even bigger fine and a third offense is one to five years in prison.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department's Community Oriented Policing Bureau initiated this round up as an effort to address domestic violence crimes in Shreveport.

As a result of their efforts, officers arrested the following suspects, each for a domestic related incident:

*47-year-old Kenneth Johnson, charged with domestic abuse battery. *56-year-old Robert Jones, charged with doemstic abuse battery. *22-year-old Dimario Johnson, charged with simple criminal damage to property. *33-year-old Trometrice Humphrey, charged with domestic abuse battery. *21-year-old Davariol Liggins, charged with simple battery, also a fugitive. *20-year-old Precious Williams, charged with improper telephone communications. *43-year-old Arrow Williams, booked into CCC on probation and parole warrant. *32-year-old Shannon Butler, charged with domestic abuse battery. *21-year-old Shambrial Coleman, had an outstanding Shreveport City Marshal warrant. *45-year-old Barbara White, charged with domestic abuse battery, cruelty to animals and 24 other misdemeanor warrants. *24-year-old Aaron Savoyes, charged with aggravated assault. *48-year-old Ilessie White, charged with domestic abuse battery. *23-year-old Domontrell Miller, charged with domestic abuse battery. *21-year-old Qualandra Johnson, charged with aggravated assault and four misdemeanor warrants. *29-year-old Latisha Redic, charged with criminal mischief. *24-year-old Dramarea Gant, charged with domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault. *39-year-old James Pennywell, charged with domestic abuse battery.

