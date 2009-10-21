TAPD arrest alleged purse snatcher

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas Police catches a suspected purse snatcher.

58-year-old William Davis was arrested Tuesday by officers for a reported purse snatching back on October 9th.

According to police, Davis recently followed an elderly female to her home from a local grocery store. Davis then approached the victim while she was unloading groceries and took her purse.

Officers were able to later identify Davis and spotted him Tuesday at a Texarkana gas station.

Davis was arrested on a charge of possessing an instrument of a crime and reckless driving, both which are misdemeanor offenses.

Police say after interviewing Davis, he was served a felony warrant for robbery.

