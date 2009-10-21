TAPD arrest felon for aggravated robbery

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department arrest man for alleged aggravated robbery.

Back on October 15th, Texarkana officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Silver Dollar Bar, located in the 1100 block of East St., in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to police, the suspect, who has now been identified as 47-year-old James Anderson, allegedly approached the bartender and demanded money from the register, while threatening her with a knife.

Anderson reportedly fled the scene, after receiving an undetermined amount of money. Officers were able to capture Anderson later at another bar in Texarkana.

Investigators also learned that Anderson had previous felony conviction out of Minnesota and Texas.

Anderson now faces a charge of aggravated robbery. Previous crimes committed by Anderson occurred in states ranging from California to South Carolina, say police.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.