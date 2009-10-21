Caddo woman allegedly stabs roommate

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Shreveport woman Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.
33-year-old Shawn Booth allegedly stabbed her roommate 39-year-old Bridgett Coker following a domestic dispute.
According to Caddo deputies, the dispute happened at a home on Hiawatha Dr., in North Caddo Parish. Booth allegedly fled the scene, after stabbing Coker.
Booth is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a charge of aggravated 2nd degree battery. Coker, according to deputies was taken to LSU Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening stab wound.
Coker is expected to be okay.
