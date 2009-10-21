Scream Mask robber search continues in S'port

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The search is on for a suspected armed robber in Shreveport.
Shreveport Police need the public's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a Shreveport convenience store wearing a scream mask.
The robbery happened at the Stop and Shop in the 4900 block of Jewella Ave., back on October 5th.
Police say the suspect was armed with a small semi-automatic handgun when he entered the store. He reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police urge anyone with information on this robbery to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
