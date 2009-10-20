Restraining order issued for 3 City of S'port Inspectors

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - New Developments released Tuesday morning concerning the recent reinstatement of three City of Shreveport Inspectors.

A District Court Judge has issued a restraining order prohibiting the inspectors, Ray Jones, Jackie Mandigo and Daniel LaCour from returning to work until the lawsuit, filed by the City of Shreveport is resolved.

Acting Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Webb immediately had the trio put on administrative leave.

On Monday the City of Shreveport filed the lawsuit to reverse the City of Shreveport's Personnel Board decision to give the three inspectors their job back.

Webb tells KSLA News 12 that the personnel board violated the State of Louisiana's public meetings law when they made the decision in executive session to reinstate the three city inspectors without 24 hours notice to the public.

A hearing is set for next week in this case. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this continuing story.

