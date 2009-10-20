AR woman arrested for hit and run/child desertion

SPRINGDALE, AR (KSLA) - An Arkansas woman is now in jail after accusations of hit and run and child desertion.

22-year-old Brittney Diaz, according to Springdale Police, allegedly fled the scene of a traffic accident early Saturday morning.

Diaz allegedly left her four-year-old child behind following the accident. When police arrived, the other driver was helping the child. The two were taken to a hospital and are expected to be just fine.

Diaz was treated at a hospital and arrested. She now faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and 1st degree Endangering the welfare of a minor.

