Texarkana man gets 15 yrs. for corpse abuse and battery

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man will spend the next 15 years of his life behind bars for allegedly not letting authorities know his wife was deceased.

50-year-old David Walker of Magnolia, Arkansas was sentenced Monday by a Texarkana, Arkansas judged to 15 years on two charges.

Walker will serve 10 years on an abuse of a corpse charge and five years on a battery charge.

Authorities say a maintenance man found 33-year-old Jacey Walker dead inside her home at the Sterling Crest Apartment Complex, back in March 2009. Hours later, authorities arrested Walker on drug charges.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.