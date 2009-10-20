Texarkana man gets 15 yrs. for corpse abuse and battery

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man will spend the next 15 years of his life behind bars for allegedly not letting authorities know his wife was deceased.
50-year-old David Walker of Magnolia, Arkansas was sentenced Monday by a Texarkana, Arkansas judged to 15 years on two charges.
Walker will serve 10 years on an abuse of a corpse charge and five years on a battery charge.
Authorities say a maintenance man found 33-year-old Jacey Walker dead inside her home at the Sterling Crest Apartment Complex, back in March 2009. Hours later, authorities arrested Walker on drug charges.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>