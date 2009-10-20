City files suit after 3 fired workers reinstated

Associated Press - October 20, 2009 8:34 AM ET

SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) - The city of Shreveport has filed a lawsuit to reverse a personnel board's decision to reinstate three fired employees.

The three are inspectors in the Community Development Department. They were arrested in August, as were four contractors, after an investigation into the way federal funds for housing repairs were spent. The inspectors are accused of signing off on work that was incomplete or never happened, allowing contractors to be paid.

The city filed its lawsuit Monday in state court. According to a story on the lawsuit in The Times of Shreveport, the city says the board violated the state public meetings law. After holding the appeal hearing for the fired inspectors last week, board members met in private, then announced their decision.

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com

