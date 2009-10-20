Man gets 25 years in shooting death

Associated Press - October 20, 2009 7:24 AM ET

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - A 24-year-old Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder in a pair of shootings on Jan. 21, 2006.

A 19-year-old New Orleans evacuee who was 15 at the time of the shootings also pleaded guilty Monday to attempted second-degree murder in 1 of the shootings and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ezra Peeler and Brandon Domino, who were charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, were scheduled to stand trial Monday.

Peeler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Steven James.

Domino and Peeler both pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of a 75-year-old man earlier in the day.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.2theadvocate.com