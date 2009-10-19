H1N1 shot debate heats up

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 talked to an Ark-La-Tex doctor that said the shot isn't healthy. In fact, he tells his patients not to get the shot.

There are also some local doctor's out there that disagree. Across the Ark-La-Tex, thousands of people are planning to get the H1N1 flu shot. Shreveport Doctor Jason Maggio is questioning the vaccine and suggesting his patients not take it. "What's in that thing? Ask what's in it, can I see what's in it and how are they keep the strain alive and why would they put other things in vaccination?"

Another local doctor disagrees; she said there's only a small risk in seeing some of those side effects.

"Most people are concerned about the risk with vaccines, a risk that is .1% of population who takes the vaccine in general," Dr. Susan Kemp said.

Doctor Kemp also adds since more people are getting the shot that number may even be inflated. "We're vaccinating a lot more patients who normally don't get vaccine so you're going to see total number of complications elevated," Doctor Kemp said. Still, Dr. Maggio is skeptical, because of the rapid development of the shot.

"This year's shot is based on last year's research, how could they turn it around so fast? There are a lot of unsafe things with quick research," Dr. Maggio said.

He tells us there are some things you can do if you decide not to get the shot. "Stay away from sugar, dairy and wheat-because that's what inflames body and depresses immune system get right amount of sleep," Dr. Maggio said. With many more months of the flu season upon us, doctor's said the decision is yours, but some say the little risk associated far outweighs the pain from the Swine Flu.

