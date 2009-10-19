Trial in drug deal murder begins Monday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Jury selection is set for Monday in the shooting death of a Shreveport woman during a drug sale.

39-year-old Nelson Youngblood is charged with second-degree murder for his role in the May 2007 shooting of Keisha Avery.

Police say Youngblood was in the 400 block of Abeline Street when Avery and another person arrived to sell Youngblood a package of marijuana. During the transaction Avery was killed while the person with Avery ran off.

Police say Youngblood fled Shreveport after the shooting, but was arrested six-months later in Houston by the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The trial for co-defendant 21-year-old Jeremy Coleman is set for November 16.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.