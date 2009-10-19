Natchitoches woman charged in teen's murder

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - A weekend shooting at a Natchitoches apartment complex left a teenager dead.

Natchitoches Police got a shooting call just before midnight Saturday from the Riverview Inn Apartments in the 1300 block of Washington St. There they found a 16-year-old male dead from numerous gunshot wounds.

An investigation led detectives to 29-year-old Tanesah Hardy as a suspect in the shooting. She was arrested several hours later by detectives and the Natchitoches Police SWAT Team at a home in the 900 block of Lucille St.

Hardy was booked on one charge of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say so far they have no motive for the shooting.

