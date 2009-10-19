S'port police looking for missing man

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police hope the public can help them locate a man missing for the past three weeks.

Police say 49-year-old Stanley Hendrick has been missing since September 28. He was last seen that day about 3:00 pm leaving a nursing home in the 1500 block of Glen Oak St. and getting into a taxi cab.

Hendrick is 6'4" tall and weighs 230 lbs.

Police do not believe there is any foul play involved in his disappearance, but they say he is ill and are concerned for his welfare.

The Shreveport Police Department needs your help to find a man who has not been seen since September 28, 2009. Detectives believe he may be heading out west, possibly to Utah or California.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Stanley Hendrick, they are asked to call Detective Alain Jones at 318-673-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

