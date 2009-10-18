SPD weapon missing

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - One of Shreveport Police's most powerful crime-fighting weapons is still missing from Friday. The weapon is an MP5 40 caliber submachine gun.

We checked with police say this powerful weapon is still unaccounted for.

Police officials tell us one of their own reported the gun was missing on Friday morning, and now they just want the public to be aware.

"Anytime something like this happens, we want to make sure public is made aware of it," says Cheryl Jeter, Shreveport Assistant Police Chief. "We don't want anything to happen with that weapon and be a situation where we could have prevented it."

The gun is often the weapon of choice for S.W.A.T. units across the country, including Shreveport.

Also missing is what's called an "H clip," two attached clips of ammo.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (318)673-7373

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.