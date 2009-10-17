The price of flu prevention

HARVEY, LA (AP) - How much would it cost to keep students' hands super-clean to ward off the flu? A lot.

That's the answer a Jefferson Parish school board member got after she asked the administration to determine the cost of supplying hand sanitizer stations at every school.

Judy Colgan was told it would cost about $132,000 a year to provide a single application per student per day.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Lale Geer reported a case provides about 3,000 applications - so one daily application for all 44,000 students would require nearly 15 cases a day, at $52 per case.

School officials are now talking about keeping hands clean with old-fashioned soap.