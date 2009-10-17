Documentary examines Haynesville Shale gas field

NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) - Tulane University's Energy Institute will be screening a new documentary on the Haynesville Shale, the huge natural gas field in rural northwestern Louisiana.

The documentary, titled "Haynesville," examines the discovery of the field and its effects on individual landowners and the world.

The preview screening will be at 7 p.m., Oct. 26 at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

