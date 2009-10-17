Caddo Fire Dist. 6 needs money to stay afloat

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

KEITHVILLE, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Fire District 6 is short on the cash needed to maintain the level of service they provide for residents.

Saturday, those residents had a chance to decide whether to increase the "structure fee" they pay each year from 75-dollars to 150-dollars.

This proposition has caused some controversy among some residents of the district but, Fire Chief Damen Johnson said the money is needed to keep the trucks moving.

The signs outside Central Fire Station say it all but, others don't agree with the need for the tax increase.

"You're talking 6000 dollars over a 10 year period for just this property here...thats a little bit ridiculous," Mark Medicus said.

Fire Chief Damen Johnson said a delayed response could be in the near future without the additional funds."We've lost money from annexation by the city, money from increase in insurance, workers comp, this is funding needed to keep us going into future," Chief Johnson said.

If voters don't approve, he tells KSLA News 12 a station may have to close and he may have to lay off some firefighters but, still---some voters think it's the wrong move. "We didn't give it to him for retirement benefits, we need to get a new chief-go on and do things they need to do," Medicus said.

The chief said this is nothing new; discussions have been in place for nearly a year.

"All these complaints that come up on Election Day, we're always open to suggestions and we are always here to answer any questions brought before the board," Chief Johnson said.

In Keithville today, around 3 p.m. polling officials told KSLA News 12 only 10-percent of people in the district had cast their vote.

Polls closed Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

