3 arrested following S'port neighborhood fight

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Three Shreveport women were taken into police custody Friday afternoon, following reports of a huge neighborhood fight.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Queens Hwy., according to Shreveport Police.

Police say officers arrived to find two households involved in some type of dispute in the street, which ultimately turned to a fist fight.

Other reports say at least one person was armed, but officers were unable to recover any weapons.

Police arrested 50-year-old Dorothy Davis, 33-year-old Angela Harris and 28-year-old Antoinette Foster, all of Shreveport. They each face a charge of disturbing the peace.

