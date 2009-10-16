Keithville woman arrested for false rape report

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Keithville woman is now behind bars after allegedly filing a false police report.

Shreveport Police arrested 22-year-old Olivia Green who now faces a charge of criminal mischief, after reporting back on October 8 that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted.

Police say Green originally told officers that she had been kidnapped from a convenience store on W. 70th St., back on October 5, by two males who then allegedly held her captive for four days, where she was also sexually assaulted.

Upon investigating, detectives soon learned that Green had lied and was never kidnapped or sexually assaulted.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.